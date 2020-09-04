ST. JOSEPH — Three Berrien County Sheriff’s Department officers will be a little safer on the streets thanks to a donation of body armor.
The department’s three K-9s, Blek (pronounced Blue), Maxx and Mika will each receive bullet- and stab-protective vests from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a news release.
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is to provide protective vests and other help to police dogs throughout the United States.
“We are very appreciative of this donation and pleased to have each of our three K-9s chosen to receive these protective vests,” Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said in the news release.
Blek, a 2-year-old German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, is from Belarus. Blek is trained in explosive detection, firearms detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Blek has been partnered with Deputy Brandon Crosby since November. Blek loves to play tug of war.
Maxx is a 5-year-old German shepherd/Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands and is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Maxx joined the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in 2017, and is assigned to Deputy Paul Grenon. Maxx loves going to work and in his off time enjoys playing with his favorite toy, a tennis ball.
Mika, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinios, was born in Budapest in 2016. She is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection and is assigned to Deputy Jason Haskins. Haskins has been with the K-9 unit since 2006, and Mika became a member of the sheriff’s department in 2018. She loves to swim and chase chipmunks, and hates having her nails trimmed.
The potentially lifesaving body armor is custom-fitted. Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,004 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations, according to the news release. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a 5-year warranty.
For more information, to donate or learn about upcoming events, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.