LACOTA — Three people died Monday after the driver of a van slammed into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of Baseline Road and 60th Street, approximately eight miles east of South Haven.
Police units and ambulance responded to the triple fatality at noon, according to a news release from South Haven Area Emergency Services. When first responders arrived they found two women deceased in the car, and the driver of the van, who also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Virg Franks of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department. The names of the crash victims have not been released yet, pending notification of family.
“There were two vehicles, three fatalities. No survivors,” he said.
The accident occurred when the car with the two women was traveling eastbound on Baseline Road and stopped at the intersection of 60th Street. A van, also traveling east on Baseline at a high rate of speed, struck the car from behind, causing both vehicles to flip over, according Franks.
“The vehicle clearly at fault was driving at an excessive high rate of speed, well above the speed limit,” Franks said. The impact of the collision also caused the van to crash into two parked vehicles, which then caused damage to two other parked vehicles and a camper trailer at the site of a residence on Baseline Road.
Though Franks did not release the identity of the crash victims, he said one of the women in the car is believed to be from the South Haven area.
“The driver of the offender vehicle is from out-of-state,” he said. The other occupant of the car, who is not believed to be a local resident, also had an out-of-state address, he said.
The accident remains under investigation by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, who were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police and Allegan County Sheriff’s Department.