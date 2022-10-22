Berrien County 4-H Youth Program leaders have doubled their efforts in recruiting this year, following a two-year pandemic.
Last weekend, program coordinators held a welcome event to 4-Hers at Jollay Orchards. During National 4-H Week – which was the first week of this month – the Berrien County chapter created a display contest, including window and yard displays. National 4-H Week’s theme this year is “Opportunity4All.”
Clara Jungermann, 4-H program coordinator at Michigan State University Extension in Berrien County, said they do a lot of their work through volunteers.
“Our programming is in full swing coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “We do still offer some virtual programming. We also offer kits that are sent out to people to do at home on their own time. A lot of the virtual options are STEM or art-based programs.”
Every county in Michigan has 4-H staff located within their respective county. In Berrien County, MSU has a research station, extension staff in agriculture and 4-H staff as well.
As a national organization, 4-H is the largest youth organization in Michigan, Jungermann said.
“More than 200,000 are involved throughout our programs across the state,” she said. “It all started in the early 1900s, as tomato and corn clubs for kids interested in learning about agriculture. It has evolved into being a youth development organization helping youth thrive and learn life skills.”
4-H programs range from agriculture, STEM, art, health and civic engagement.
In 2021, Berrien County 4-H reached more than 1,500 youth. Jungermann said they have already surpassed that total in 2022. The 4-H programming in line with most school districts, starting Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31 before starting over.
Furry companions
One 4-H club has made appearances at schools, libraries and hospitals on a monthly basis.
Best Friends 4-H Club is an inclusive 4-H canine project club, designed to assist nontraditional and traditional 4-Hers in learning about the many aspects of canine handling. Activities include dog training, ownership responsibility and competitions.
“They learn how to take care of a dog from a puppy until they leave us,” said Linda Shannon-Chaillet, the club’s coordinator.
The idea for the canine club began in 1988. Since then, the club has expanded to public experiences.
Club members go into schools and teach canine safety, take part in Book Hounds, teach canine therapy at Andrews University, and make the occasional visits to nursing homes and hospitals.
“Nursing homes love us,” Shannon-Chaillet said.
On Thursday, the club was at the St. Joseph library for Book Hounds, where children could come and practice their reading skills with dogs.
Shannon-Chaillet said it’s proved to be a great way for children to learn how to read.
“Children come in and read to the dogs and the leaders help them with sounding out any words they have trouble with,” she said. “The child is practicing their verbal skills and communication skills. It helps them relax.”
This Thanksgiving, the club his holding a “Thanks For Giving” campaign, where they will collectively donate groceries for 10 families throughout the county.
Despite their efforts, the club is still trying to reclaim its membership numbers prior to 2020.
“We’re starting from base one again thanks to COVID,” Shannon-Chaillet said. “We’re still looking for leaders who are interested in becoming 4-H leaders to share their temperament-tested dogs with us.”
Those interested in joining any of the local 4-H clubs can reach out to the Berrien County office for the enrollment process. To learn more, call 927-5674 or email Jungermann at jungerma@msu.edu or Kelly Stelter at grandtke@msu.edu.