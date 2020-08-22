PAW PAW — Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people with outstanding warrants, mainly related to drug charges.
The sheriff’s office conducted a fugitive sweep throughout the county on Wednesday to arrest subjects wanted on outstanding felony warrants, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s divisions conducting the sweep were comprised of the criminal investigations division, narcotics unit and the uniform response division. During the sweep seven felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrests were made, and all subjects were lodged at the Van Buren County Jail. Covid-19 precautions were employed for the safety of the inmates and personnel. New criminal investigations related to the sweeps were opened and are actively being investigated.
The following people with outstanding warrants were arrested: Laura Faye McCoy, 55, felony for possession of methamphetamine; Fred Sidney Fey, 58, felony for possession of methamphetamine; Brandy Lynn Smith, 39, felony for possession of controlled substance; Dale Eugene Parish Sr., 47, felony for possession of methamphetamine; Dwight Edward Whitson, 64, felony for operating under the influence 3rd offense; Christopher Michael Pitcock, 31, felony, three counts of delivering controlled substance; Keith Wayne Hooper, 27, felony for possession of methamphetamine; LeeAnn Morgan Terry, 28, felony for possession of methamphetamine; Dannielle Modena Petty, 30, misdemeanor for failure to appear on original charge for operating under the influence.