ST. JOSEPH — Just off M-63, where the road breaks off and connects to M-139 in Royalton Township, is a long driveway that runs through a 22-acre property.
It's along this private driveway, as it passes over Yellow Creek, where visitors come across a covered bridge. Under the roof are planks and side paneling made from trees from the property.
Cheryl Weise, who lives on the property, said there's been a bridge there for as long as she can remember.
However, when she moved to the property with her late husband, the bridge was essentially two railroad ties and planks.
The bridge was turned into a covered bridge on behalf of her husband, Dr. Clint Wilson, who bought the property in 1984.
"He always had a dream of having a covered bridge," Weise said.
With the occasional help, Wilson, Weise and her younger brother, Mark Weise, spent two years working on the bridge. The project was complete by 1998.
"The time spent putting it together with Clint was my favorite part," said Mark, who now lives in Ann Arbor. "I was going to college at the time and would come back for the summer to help out. I remember one evening we measured the bridge and figured out the dimensions. We started sketching out some ideas and came up with a basic plan."
The bridge, Mark estimates, is about 80-feet long. It's only wide enough for one car to pass through at a time.
Weise said her husband named it The Bridge from Brigadoon, which borrows its moniker from the Broadway musical and the subsequent movie, "Brigadoon."
In the story, the town of Brigadoon comes to life every 100 years. It's a town that Weise describes as nothing but unconditional love.
"Our relationship was very much like Brigadoon," she said of Wilson. "He used to tell me, 'You have made our home, our Brigadoon."
The covered bridge was a hit among residents during Christmas, when they would string up lights.
Weise said it took a couple months to light up not only the bridge but the rest of the property.
"We had the lights down by the pond that would come up from the driveway," she said.
When Wilson died in 2006, Weise and a few others strung up Christmas lights one more year in honor of his yearly tradition.
Every now and then, when Weise passes through the covered bridge, she finds solace.
"Sometimes in the winter I stop, turn the car off and just sit. It brings me great comfort," Weise said. That bridge is unique and one of a kind. Just like Clint."