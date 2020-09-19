When Tom Gazella retired, he wanted to find a way to give back to his community.
Gazella tried his hand as an election worker for the first time in 2013, and has since returned to work the polls in every election, in St. Joseph’s third precinct.
“It gives people an opportunity to be a part of the political process,” he said. “I want to share in the privilege and responsibility of voting.”
With the validity of the voting process being questioned by a litany of politicians, like President Donald Trump, election workers have a new challenge ahead of them.
“I get very protective of my fellow precinct workers when I hear the criticisms of the election and people telling stories that aren’t true,” Gazella said. “We follow the processes down to the T to ensure a proper election. We’re highly trained to be able to deal with any contingencies that might occur. If we don’t have an answer, we know people who have the answer.”
A common misconception is that election workers only work one day.
But that day begins at 5:45 a.m. and continues, for some, until 10 p.m. or later.
“It’s a long day and there’s training, which means it’s another day out of their schedule,” said Lincoln Township Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter. “Workers get state and locally-mandated training. The county does some of the state training and we do our local training the week before, so it’s fresh in everyone’s minds.”
The pay varies for these workers, depending on the municipality.
At Lincoln Township, election workers are paid hourly: $10 for a regular worker and $11 for chairpersons. Each precinct has two chairs in case a voter needs help.
St. Joseph election workers get anywhere from $125 to $150 a day. They are also offered $30 for training, plus three meals on Election Day.
Help wanted
The upcoming Nov. 3 election has already proven to be more cumbersome than usual, due to a surge in absentee ballots, plus finding ways to keep in-person voting safe during a global pandemic.
However, the recurring focus on attracting election workers hasn’t been as much of a burden for several Southwest Michigan municipalities.
Two weeks ago, Lincoln Township was in great need of poll workers. However, Loar-Porter said that changed recently as nearly two dozen applications hit their office. Now they have almost 80 workers who will be divided between six precincts and the absentee voter counting board.
“We needed more than we normally do,” Loar-Porter said. “We normally need 70 in an election. But we need extra people for cleaning duties and for the bigger November election. We try to be as even as possible between the political parties when it comes to our election workers, and we were getting worried.”
St. Joseph Clerk Denise Westfall said they received more applications this year than they have spots for.
“Normally we have a good crew that comes back for each election,” she said. “Sometimes we would put something up on our website stating we needed more people, or when we were open to the public, we would put the applications on the counter.
“Now I’ve got them coming out of the woodwork.”
Westfall said they have 42 election workers prepped for Nov. 3. Broken down, that’s eight workers between three precincts, plus another six per precinct for the AV counting board.
Loar-Porter said they use social media for recruitment. They also use brochures at the township hall.
“A few years ago, the Berrien County Clerks Association went around to LMC and SMC and held a class with prizes and stuff to talk about what it was like to be an election worker,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll reach out to high schools because you have to be at least 16 to work.”
Once applicants are accepted, they can work as an election worker anywhere in the state. Westfall said she’s previously shared workers with Benton Harbor and St. Joseph Township.
“I think people are a little nervous about Election Day this year,” she said. “There are so many variables this year.”
Looking ahead
Gazella said the August primary served as good practice for the general election. Although it didn’t come without its challenges.
“We had several regulars who declined to come back because of their age or health concerns,” he said.
While most residents are preparing for work or eating breakfast, election workers on Election Day will be testing voting tabulators to ensure they’re working properly, and wiping down commonly used surfaces.
Once the polls open, they wait for people to arrive and help however they can.
After the polls close, it takes up to an hour to secure the ballots and have them transported to, in St. Joseph’s case, the city clerk’s office. After they’re processed, the ballots are then sent to the county – signaling the end of the day for most of the workers.
Gazella said his least favorite part of the job is dealing with voters who don’t want to follow the rules.
“Every year we have someone who doesn’t want to show their voter ID,” he said. “We have to explain to them that it’s a state requirement. Right now, ensuring the health and safety of other voters can be difficult when people choose to not wear a mask.”