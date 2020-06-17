About 71 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Berrien County have been that of long-term care facilities residents, according to new data being reported by the state.
That’s 41 out of 57 deaths, a percentage increase from the estimate made by the Berrien County Health Department on June 3, estimating that 33 out of 53, or about 63 percent, of the county’s COVID-19 deaths had been residents in these facilities.
Michigan’s health department on Monday mandated coronavirus testing of all nursing home residents and staff after reporting the deaths of nearly 2,000 residents tied to the facilities – about a third of all COVID-19 deaths across the state.
Up until mid-May, the state had been reporting the number of cases, but no information about deaths or recoveries.
Of the eight facilities in Berrien County required to report their COVID-19 cases to the state, four have recorded cases and deaths in residents, while six have recorded cases in staff members. No staff members have died.
Berrien County reported 123 COVID-19 cases in residents at these facilities, while 41 have died and 70 staff members at those facilities have had the virus, as of Sunday.
West Woods of Niles saw the most cases. They saw 75 residents get the virus and 20 of them died. In addition, 38 staff members there got the virus.
Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor had 19 cases and 16 deaths, with five staff cases.
Pine Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing in Stevensville reported 20 cases, three deaths and 13 staff cases.
Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles reported nine cases, two deaths and nine staff cases.
Royalton Manor in St. Joseph reported two staff cases, while West Woods of Bridgman reported three staff cases.
No cases of COVID-19 were reported in residents at long-term care facilities in Cass or Van Buren counties.
In Cass County, The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac reported one COVID-19 case in a staff member.
In Van Buren County, Graceway at Countryside in South Haven reported on case in a staff member, while Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomingdale and South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation both reported two cases in staff members.
For state case data, visit www.michigan.gov/ coronavirus.
Tuesday count update
Berrien County recorded no new COVID-19 cases or deaths Tuesday, and added six more recoveries.
With 588 recoveries and 57 deaths, the county is at about 31 active cases, 12 less than last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning.
Van Buren and Cass counties each added one case Tuesday, bringing their cumulative totals to 183 and 103, respectively. Neither county added any deaths Tuesday.