Some people in Berrien County have been working every day, for years, to combat the structural racism that exists here.
But how do those people, and the folks marching and protesting in the streets here locally and each day across the U.S., find ways to achieve actual change for the better?
“We know change isn’t going to happen overnight. We didn’t get here overnight, but we just have to keep marching and pushing. It shouldn’t take another 400 years,” said Gwen Swanigan, founder of the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling), who has helped organize some of the marches in Berrien County.
Swanigan and other community leaders agree the death of George Floyd at the hand of police officers in Minneapolis last month was a tipping point.
“It didn’t take long for governors and elected officials to start putting things in place to hold police departments accountable,” she said. “It’s all about pushing that needle and getting to the people we need to get in front of, and in front of us, to change these laws and policies.”
Activists like Swanigan and Trenton Bowens, another local march organizer, say this movement is not just about police brutality, it’s about the systems that have been created to oppress people of color and that don’t hold the people in power accountable.
Bowens said it’s not enough for a police department or organization to say they aren’t racists – their actions, policies and laws have to be behind those statements.
“I’ve seen local companies say ‘black lives matter,’ but does your executive board showcase that? What are your company’s hiring practices?” Bowens said. “Let’s get diversity and culture training into businesses and organizations.”
One of those diversity initiatives is Community Grand Rounds: Healing the Trauma of Racism.
The event series, which started in 2018 as a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and The Todman Family Foundation, has been a way for people in Southwest Michigan to come together to learn about and discuss health equity in the community.
Black people in Berrien County have higher rates of obesity, diabetes, stroke and psychological distress when compared to white people, according to figures from the Berrien County Health Department. These differences are attributable to poor access to resources required for good health, such as healthy food, quality education and safe housing.
A healthy community is one of the goals that has Bowens out marching.
“There is not a drug store or grocery store in the (Benton Harbor) city limits,” he said. “Residents are forced to go out to the township, or to another city, and that’s inequality to me. We shouldn’t have to do that.”
Structural racism is the racism that has been historically embedded in our society through its institutions: schools, housing, the economy, health care and government – “virtually every area of social interaction,” said Myrna McNitt, a Lake Michigan College sociology professor. “Racism holds a place in our implicit and explicit biases toward other people and that’s how it gets expressed as an individual, as well as on the structural level.”
McNitt is a clinical social worker and does community development work all around the world, in addition to teaching sociology.
When she teaches about racism, she has the students spend time with a culture that’s different from their own. Last fall, her students went to a mosque.
“While there was some resistance, like, ‘I’m Christian, I shouldn’t be going there,’ once they got there and realized the similarities and how respectful they were treated, it really started to shift their whole view of the Islamic culture,” McNitt said. “And that’s what we want to do, we want to shift views so that people have a wider lens.”
She said a sociology course is required for almost every student at Lake Michigan College because whether a student is going into social work, health services or early child development, it’s important to understand the history of racism and its damaging effects.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) has been working to combat some of those damaging effects through partnering with Spectrum Health Lakeland and running programs to address some of the inequalities in Berrien County.
“But we’re not going to be able to program our way out of a structural problem,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD.
She said a lot of these programs, like the Benton Harbor Farmer’s Market that brings fresh food into the city, are putting a Band-Aid on inequalities.
“But there has been more of a move by public health in the last few years to really try to say, ‘How do we actually prevent these inequities? How do we have that structural impact?’” Britten said.
She said the principle of “diagnosis determines treatment” can be applied not just to health, but something like dismantling structural racism.
“Having that fundamental understanding of what is happening,” Britten said. “There’s a lot of red herrings, and a lot of places we could focus our attention that don’t really get at the root cause.”
McNitt said we have to make sure what children are learning in school represents our history and gives them an opportunity to think about history and to question it.
“There are states that don’t think that they have enough space in their textbooks for Hillary Clinton,” she said. “So we have to make sure we’re honest, as developmentally appropriate, in teaching students about the whole process of excluding people. When we start to exclude people, we move along a continuation where we can possibly move toward annihilation.”
McNitt said people learning about racist policies such as red-lining, learning about the meaning of Confederate flags and getting rid of statues, and spending time with people who are different from you can help dismantle these structural systems of racism.
Britten said she’s personally found so many more people discussing racism from a structural lens recently.
“Focusing on the structural and not the interpersonal, I think, is very critical and thinking about new ways to do some of the things you’ve always done and questioning the way things have always been done, that’s I think what will take to break this log-jam and make some progress as a community,” Britten said.
Swanigan said difficult conversations still need to be had.
“We were all created equal, we should be treated equal. But unfortunately we’re not,” she said. “There’s white privilege and we want some of that privilege.”
She said some laws can be changed right away, if the lawmakers have the will to change them.
“Whatever we can do right away, let’s do it,” Swanigan said. “Whatever we need time to strategize and get it done, OK, let’s do that, but not just stand still and keep things the way they are. That’s just not an option.”