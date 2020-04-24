BENTON TOWNSHIP — As most people shelter in place to protect themselves and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers in health care, public safety, child care, food service and other industries continue to provide vital services.
Because many of these heroes are Lake Michigan College students and alumni, LMC has launched a “Heathcare Heroes” campaign, with a virtual thank you card and a video urging people to stay home so workers can continue to care for the sick.
More than 200 people have signed the card with notes of thanks and words of encouragement, the college said in a news release.
“We’ve been training nurses and other professionals in our community for almost 75 years. Our faculty and staff keep in touch with thousands of graduates who we know are out there every day putting their education and skills to good use,” said LMC President Trevor Kubatzke. “We wanted to let them know we’re thinking of them. We’re still supporting them.”
To watch the “Healthcare Heroes” video and sign the virtual card, visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/community/thankyou.