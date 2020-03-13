ST. JOSEPH — Mark Abbatoy told a Berrien County judge Thursday that his mother was caring, loving and affectionate and his father was “quiet in the background.” He said his childhood was “happy, for the most part.”
But testifying in Berrien County Trial Court, Abbatoy also told the court he was sexually abused as a child by a step-great-grandfather and an older brother. He said he was spanked by his mother once or twice a day between the age of 7 and 13, and that he ran away from their Bridgman home several times because “I felt like I wasn’t safe ... it was horrible.”
Abbatoy said one day, his father bashed him on the head with a guitar until it broke, then hit him on the head with a rifle, then threw a knife at him. He said his brother beat him up because he said he was going to tell their parents about the sexual abuse.
Abbatoy, 40, was testifying during a hearing to determine whether he will ever get out of prison. He was 17 when he and his friend, Anthony DePalma, also 17 at the time, beat to death DePalma’s mother, Connie DePalma, so they could steal her car and go to California. Both were convicted of first degree murder in the May 7, 1997, homicide, and were handed the then-mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in the 2012 case of Miller vs. Alabama, ruled that automatic sentence unconstitutional for any defendant under age 18, and in 2016 made the ruling retroactive. So prison inmates who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles can be re-sentenced. The sentencing judge has the discretion to re-sentence to life without parole or sentence to a term of years.
Abbatoy, who has spent 23 years in prison for the murder of Connie DePalma, had his Miller hearing in Berrien County Wednesday and Thursday. At the conclusion of testimony Thursday, Judge Charles LaSata told lawyers to submit their written arguments to him within 45 days, then he will set a date for sentencing.
DePalma’s Miller hearing was in December and Berrien County Judge Sterling Schrock ruled that he will re-sentence him March 27 to some term of years. DePalma testified during his hearing that although Abbatoy delivered all the blows to his mother’s head, it was his idea and “Mark would not have done this without me.”
One of the factors a judge takes into consideration is admission of guilt and the taking of responsibility for one’s actions. Other factors, besides the facts of the crime, include family background, educational background, behavior in prison, potential for being rehabilitated and mental health issues. According to testimony in Abbatoy’s hearing, he was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder as a child, but his parents declined to have him treated with medication. Over the years in prison, he has been given medications and sometimes refused to take them.
Dr. Michael Karlek, a prison psychiatrist, testified that Abbatoy has been in his care for the past few years, is taking his medication and is doing well. He said he is no longer resistant to treatment.
“His symptoms are relatively under control. I’m pleased,” Karlek said. He added, however, that Abbatoy is required to take his medications, based on past refusal. He said if Abbatoy is released from prison, it will be important for his continued treatment to be monitored.
“He’s made significant changes the last couple of years. I’ve seen him as reserved, with a small circle of friends. He stays to himself and avoids conflict. He’s very aware of wanting to avoid trouble,” Karlek told the court.
Under questioning by Taryn Lewis, one of Abbatoy’s lawyers, Karlek said he does not believe Abbatoy’s behavior has improved just because of the Miller ruling and the possibility of release from prison.
“I don’t think so. I think he’s behaving better because he is better,” the doctor said.
Abbatoy told the court that the night of May 7, 1997, he and DePalma went to DePalma’s house and stole money and his mother’s car keys, then went to Chicken Coop. There, he said, “Tony devised a plan to knock her out and steal the car. It was his plan.”
“We went back to her house and that’s when everything went crazy. I hit Mrs. DePalma three times downstairs, and at least 10 more times upstairs until she passed out. Tony said ‘finish her off.’ I handed him the shovel. He went upstairs and I went downstairs. She was upstairs, and she was still breathing,” Abbatoy testified. “When I found out she was dead my whole world turned upside down.”
In cross-examination, Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O’Malley-Septoski asked Abbatoy why he never told the police that DePalma had also hit his mother.
“I didn’t know,” he replied. He said another prison inmate one day told him that “Tony said that he was the one. He said he killed his mother and Mark thinks he did it.”
Abbatoy told the court, “Tony tricked me into thinking I murdered her.”