BENTON TOWNSHIP — Abonmarche, a Southwest Michigan civil engineering firm, has added Byce & Associates, Inc, to its Kalamazoo office.
The firm will be renamed Abonmarche Byce to honor the history of the firm while recognizing the significant additional resources the Abonmarche team can provide to the market area through the new office, which will be staffed by existing team members of both firms, a news release stated.
“We warmly welcome the talented staff of Byce & Associates to the Abonmarche team. Their exceptional engineering, architecture, and design talent aligns well with our capabilities and culture,” Daryl Knip, president and CEO of Abonmarche, said in a prepared release. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to the Kalamazoo community and our vision of providing comprehensive services to clients in the public and private sectors. We are excited to integrate the Byce group into Abonmarche and eagerly anticipate our continued growth in the Kalamazoo market.”
A news release stated this aims to enhance both firms’ capabilities in an expanding market. Abonmarche has 10 offices located across Western Michigan and Indiana and offers a range of architectural, land surveying, civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering services.
“We are thrilled to join forces with a company that shares our core ideals,” Jim Escamilla, president and CEO of Byce & Associates, Inc., said in the release. “Abonmarche has proven to be an exceptional partner during our previous collaborations, and we look forward to building upon this success, delivering elevated and expanded engineering, architecture, and design services throughout our current & expanded region.”