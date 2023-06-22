President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are marking the state visit of the Indian leader by announcing several major deals between the two countries. Biden and Modi on Thursday are launching new partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and other sectors. The leaders of the world’s two biggest democracies are looking to strengthen the crucial but complicated relationship between their countries. But as Biden celebrates Modi, human rights advocates and some U.S. lawmakers are questioning the decision to offer the high honor to a leader whose nine-year tenure has been marked by a backslide in political, religious and press freedoms.