ST. JOSEPH — It’s been nearly a month since the 2020 Census was sent to every household in the United States, and about half of households have responded.
“Berrien County is doing OK, but we have some work to do to get a complete count,” Berrien Census Hub Coordinator Kathy Stady said this week.
Berrien County reports a 48 percent response rate, as of Tuesday, while only 45 percent have responded in Cass and Van Buren counties.
The U.S. Census Bureau updates response rates every few days at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
The overall response rate for Michigan is 52.9 percent, while the national average is 46.2 percent. Michigan is currently in third place in responses, behind Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“Berrien County’s response rate is currently ranked 35 out of the 83 Michigan counties,” Stady said.
Stady credits the work of nonprofits around the state working hard to get the word out about the importance of completing the census.
Every person who completes the census, no matter your age, is worth about $1,800 a year to their community.
It determines funding for things like libraries, school lunches, road projects and health clinics. In addition, the number of hospital beds, and Medicare and Medicaid funding are determined by the census.
Census data is used by the county’s emergency management planners for events like the COVID-19 response.
“Right now, it’s even more evident how important an accurate and complete census count is. If Berrien County is undercounted by the 30,000 residents the Census Bureau projects, the impact is huge,” Stady said.
Hard to count
Parts of Berrien County have been identified as “hard-to-count” because of lack of internet access, high homeless or couch surfing rates, or low income areas.
Benton Harbor is an example of this, with only 43 percent of its households responding so far.
But, Stady said, seasonal residents also make getting a proper count hard.
“We have people who may be away when the census was mailed, or do not consider Berrien their primary home,” she said.
A data-driven example of this already happening is the super low response rates seen in areas with a lot of second homes.
South Haven has only had 30 percent of its households respond, while New Buffalo has had 25 percent respond. Hagar Township has a 35 percent response rate and Watervliet Township is at 37 percent.
So while the census counts a second home as a household, the residents may have counted themselves at their other home.
“If you know anyone who lives somewhere else in the winter, please encourage them to complete the census for Berrien County,” Stady said. “The census mail is not forwarded by the post office. They can go to the census website and will be able to enter their Michigan address.”
Comparing those numbers to the rest of Southwest Michigan’s population centers: Hartford is at 41 percent, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac are at 46 percent; Benton Township, Niles and Watervliet are at 47 percent; Bridgman is at 49 percent; St. Joseph, Buchanan and Coloma are at 51 percent; Bangor and Baroda are at 53 percent; Eau Claire and Shoreham are at 54 percent; while Stevensville comes in with a 58 percent response rate, and Lincoln Township is at 61 percent.
The Census Bureau has revised its timeline due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stady. Currently, the census staff will begin knocking on doors on May 28, a month later than planned. They will only go to households that have not submitted their census form by that date.
To complete the census, visit my2020census.gov, call toll-free 844-330-2020, or return the paper survey. Some homes received a paper survey in March. Others will receive it in April. If you did not receive any census information, you are still able to complete the form online or by phone by entering your address.