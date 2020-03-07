ST. JOSEPH — Some Berrien County property owners will see a reduction in the drainage assessments on their property taxes next year as the bonds are refinanced this spring, saving them around $600,000.
In addition, the municipalities of Coloma and Berrien Springs are expected to save almost $500,000 when the bonds they took out on water and sewer system projects are refinanced.
In all, more than $1 million will be saved, said Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin.
Berrien County commissioners approved the reissuance of the bonds for Coloma and Berrien Springs at their Thursday meeting. They are expected to consider approving the reissuance of the bonds on five drainage projects at their next meeting.
Quattrin said after the meeting that the county basically cosigns the bonds so the municipalities and drainage districts can get lower interest rates.
“This partnership has saved residents a lot of money,” he said.
The drainage districts that are expected to be refinanced are the Smith & Strong Drain, Lakeside Drain #287, Estates Drain #613, Hibbard Lake Drain #223 and the Blue Jay Drain #046.
On Jan. 13, officials from Municipal Financial Consultants showed that the five drainage districts would save $564,909 if the bonds had been reissued on that date. Since then, Quattrin said interest rates have gone even lower, meaning even more savings.
He said the exact savings will be known when the bonds are sold later this spring.
Cat update
Commissioners also heard from Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson, who said that she received enough donations since the county’s Feb. 20 meeting to pay for the anesthesia machine her department needs for the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program she wants to start.
At the February meeting, she told commissioners that she had applied for a $5,000 grant for the necessary equipment for the program. But she said Thursday that after a story ran in The Herald-Palladium about the need, donations started pouring in.
“The community was receptive,” she said during the board’s administrative committee meeting. “I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and I still have a little bit of money coming in which will help because I didn’t realize I had an autoclave in my building.”
She said an autoclave is needed so equipment can be sterilized after medical procedures are done. But she said it hasn’t been serviced since 1992 and she’s uncertain how much it will cost to get it operational.
She said that eight veterinarians have agreed to volunteer their time on Sunday mornings to spay and neuter the cats, with the work being done at Berrien County Animal Control on Euclid Avenue.
She said the idea behind the TNR program is to humanely trap stray cats, spay or neuter them, and then return them to the location where they first showed up. She said that if they aren’t returned to their original location, a new colony of unaltered cats will take over and keep breeding.