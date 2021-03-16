The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continue to outpace recoveries.
Berrien County recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, along with 56 recoveries.
The county recorded 55 new cases last weekend and 48 new cases the weekend before.
The county also recorded another COVID-19 death on Saturday, bringing the county’s death toll to 222.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 620 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 569 last Monday and 592 the Monday before that.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 10 COVID-19 patients admitted Monday morning. Last Monday there were 12 patients admitted.
Van Buren County recorded an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 87.
The county also recorded 41 new cases over the three days.
Cass County recorded 29 new cases and no deaths.
Vaccine update
Some area Walgreens locations are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. To make an appointment, call 1‑800‑925‑4733 or visit www.walgreens.com.
Other area vaccine providers include Rite Aid Pharmacies, Meijer in Benton Township, Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Health Department.
As of Sunday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 48,333 doses of vaccine, with 18,148 of those being second doses.
Van Buren County had given 21,718 doses, with about 7,035 of those being second doses.
Cass County had given 8,625 doses, with about 2,605 of those being second doses.
State reports
On Monday, the state reported four recent COVID-19 outbreaks in schools in Berrien County, all involving students.
Niles High School had four student cases and Lakeshore Middle School had two student cases. Brandywine Middle/High School had two separate outbreaks, with six students involved in one, and two students involved in another.
School outbreaks are defined by the state as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
No outbreaks were reported at any Van Buren or Cass county schools.
Also on Monday, the state reported seven recent deaths at Van Buren County long-term care facilities. These deaths did not all happen within the last week, but are just now being reported by the state.
In addition, one resident case and one staff case were reported in Van Buren County facilities.
No recent resident cases or deaths at Berrien and Cass county long-term care facilities were reported. There were two staff cases reported at one facility.