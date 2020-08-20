Berrien County broke even Wednesday, recording 13 new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries.
No new deaths were added, keeping the number of active cases in the county at about 103. Last Wednesday the county had about 83 active cases.
Cass County added one new COVID-19 case Wednesday and Van Buren County added nine. Neither county recorded any new deaths.
As of Sunday, Berrien County had about 3.9 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Cass County had 4.5 percent and Van Buren County had 2.9 percent.
No new outbreaks have been reported in the county’s long-term care facilities in several weeks.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating five COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, down from 8 on Tuesday and 13 last Wednesday.