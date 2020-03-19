ST. JOSEPH — Most addiction recovery programs are based on community, and the goal of not being alone.
“This is horrible for people’s recovery,” said Kaye Sanders, the Berrien County supervisor with Community Healing Centers. “We are very concerned for this population.”
The coronavirus emergency has shut down most support group meetings in the country, but local addiction treatment centers and AA meeting places are doing their best to still help people in recovery.
At Carol’s Hope in Royalton Township, Sanders said the staff has had to shift how they operate.
“When people come in the door, we’re now in health mode,” she said. “Normally we’d work on stabilizing the addiction so they can seek treatment, but we’re actually physically taking the temperature of people coming in, as well as our staff, to make sure they don’t need to seek treatment first.”
Sanders said, although Carol’s Hope and their Niles out-treatment facility are still open, they are giving people access to computers so they can participate in groups and counseling online.
“Thankfully they’ve loosened the reins on HIPPA, so if clients want to video chat us through Facebook messenger or Facetime, we can do that,” she said. “So our peer counselors are here, making phone calls and reaching out, making sure people are safe.”
Alcoholics Anonymous of Southwest Michigan has a running list of canceled and moved AA meetings in Southwest Michigan on its website, www.aasouth westmichigan.org.
Churches are a common meeting place for AA groups, and with those closed, it has created a problem for those “needing a meeting.”
A representative at the Alano House in Stevensville, a meeting place for many AA groups, said while the house remains open for now, its board of directors is encouraging people to stay home if they feel sick.
In addition, some larger meetings will have attendees split up into smaller groups in different rooms of the house to meet the CDC guidelines of not gathering in groups of more than 10.
The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said that for him, the thing he’s been trying to do the most during all of this has been staying in contact with other alcoholics online and over the phone.
“Our board is suggesting we call each other to make sure no one feels isolated,” he said.
Sanders said social isolation and lack of support is very hard on an addict’s brain.
“They’re always looking for a reason to use,” she said. “And this ‘sky is falling mentality’ on social media has been instilling fear.”
A young man in their recovery program has already relapsed.
“And none of us can go see him, so again, he’s isolated and it’s heartbreaking,” Sanders said.
She said a big part of their program is to get people’s basic needs met before they start climbing that ladder of recovery.
“But it’s hard to get into shelters or food pantries right now. Those places were already under extreme pressure, and some people are now unemployed or not getting income,” Sanders said. “What does that mean for our clientele? Everything has gotten harder.”
She said any addicts, recovering or otherwise, can call in to get help at 556-1526.
“Addicts can experience paranoia, fear and anxiety, and they might be afraid to leave to come to us, but we have four phone lines, we have emergency cell phones,” Sanders said. “If you just need to be talked down, reach out and we will do whatever we can.”