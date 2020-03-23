FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, will donate $240,000 in emergency funds to help our communities in Indiana and Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be available to local not-for-profits that support basic human needs like food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M’s service territory.
“It is important to all our team members at I&M to support and enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve, and without hesitation we want to step up at this uncertain time and help,” said Toby Thomas, I&M President and COO. “The AEP Foundation has made it possible for the people at I&M to once again be there for our neighbors. These funds will help our communities and customers to focus on staying healthy and provide much needed aid as we navigate this pandemic.”
In total, the AEP Foundation will donate $1.5 million to communities served by AEP in 11 states to help those in need.