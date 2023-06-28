Air quality alerts have been enacted throughout Southwest Michigan as the region continues to be affected by Canadian wildfires.
Hazy and smoky conditions were prominent Tuesday and Wednesday in Berrien County, similar to conditions the rest of the state has witnessed this week.
Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have issued air quality alerts for high levels of fine particulate in the air, recommending residents remain inside when possible.
The average air quality is expected to fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone with the possibility of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula experiencing some hours when concentration causes the Air Quality Index (AQI) to be very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone.
According to the AQI, Berrien County was in high alert where the risk of health effects is increased for everyone. Most of the county had a 209 rating, which falls within the 201-300 range of "very unhealthy."
As a result, the Benton Harbor Farmers Market was canceled by the Berrien County Health Department and lifeguards at Silver Beach County Park were taken off duty Wednesday over poor air conditions.
Chris Roller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana, said Southwest Michigan has been susceptible to the smoke being pulled down from wildfires in Quebec, Canada.
“We’ve had a lot of air flow coming in from the eastern side of a high-pressure system, which is entrenched for a pretty good amount of time,” he said. “We haven’t been able to get any thunderstorms to mix out the smoke. So, it has come out in a higher concentration than normal.”
The region has a chance for thunderstorms by the end of the week and through the Fourth of July weekend. Roller said this would help disperse some of the haze and lower the AQI to more acceptable levels.
Since Southwest Michigan has gone through a drought since mid-May, Roller said the smoke has been able to linger. In addition to the incoming rain, Roller said a change in wind direction would help the region.
“As long as that wind is coming in from the north, we’ll still have some smoke from the area,” he said. “If we get a different wind direction, preferably from the south, then the smoke will be lifted from the area.”
Mapping out air quality
Through observation stations, the AQI detects pollutants in the air using a scale from zero to 500, with 500 being the highest amount of pollutants.
The greater the density of pollutants in the air, the higher the AQI will be.
In the current rating in Berrien County, health experts say sensitive groups with lung disease, heart disease and children should not be outside. While the air quality alert is in place, residents are asked by EGLE to reduce vehicle trips and idling, and to remain indoors when possible.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advises the following:
- Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.
- Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.
- Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it.
- Keep activity levels low.
- Avoid outdoor activities.
- Use N95 masks if you have to be outside.
- Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.