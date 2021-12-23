Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients continue to be overrepresented in hospitalizations and deaths, Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel said Wednesday.
In a Facebook Live session on Wednesday afternoon, Hamel said of those hospitalized for COVID-19, 88 percent are unvaccinated. He said all COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.
“Essentially all of the deaths that we have experienced over the last several weeks have been individuals that are unvaccinated,” Hamel said.
The hospital system is at command status red, meaning normal capacity has been exceeded.
“We’re placing patients in areas we don’t tend to place patients normally,” he said. “We have staffing ratios that are higher than they would normally be. It means a nurse is caring for more patients.”
Hamel said they expected this and prepared to move into command status red. Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients peaked at 84; on Wednesday, there were 69.
People should think about getting vaccinated or getting boosted to prevent severe outcomes.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is doing all it can to keep up with surgeries, Hamel said.
New COVID-19 cases are lower than in late November, but remain very high.
“We’ve been seeing nearly an exponential rise over the past two months,” said Dr. Rex Cabaltica, medical director of the Berrien County Health Department, in the Facebook Live session. “It looks like it may have peaked, but it’s still too early to say.”
Cabaltica said Berrien County has seen about 1,000 cumulative cases in the last week, and between one in four and one in five tests are coming back positive.
Within Berrien County schools, 75 students are isolated with positive cases in the past two weeks. More than 250 students are in quarantine, Cabaltica said.
Omicron strain
The omicron variant has not yet been detected in Berrien County, but it has appeared in counties north of it, Cabaltica said. Berrien has to wait until state and CDC labs can conduct genomic testing, which he said will take about a week.
Hamel cited a statistic that said 73 percent of new cases in the United States are omicron. Extrapolating data from other countries on the variant is difficult to do, because they have different patient populations.
“The early indications are that this is not as bad a strain as delta, when it comes to virility, when it comes to putting people in the hospital or causing death,” Hamel said. “On the other hand, it is markedly more contagious.”
That combination of virility and contagiousness means it’s uncertain whether or not the omicron variant will result in as many hospitalizations as delta, Hamel said. However, the doctor said we would find out in the next two or three weeks.
“It will become the dominant strain,” he said.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines offer protection against the new variant, Hamel said, but Johnson & Johnson vaccines do not. Boosters offer significant protection against serious disease and death, Cabaltica said.
The booster is available to everyone above the age of 18. For 16- and 17-year-olds, only the Pfizer booster is approved for use.
Cabaltica said individuals should assess their family members’ risk – like recently going through surgery or having a chronic condition – before gathering. He said people can use both vaccines and testing to minimize risk.
Cabaltica compared gathering without taking any precautions to driving without a seat belt or driving drunk.
“I think it would be unwise to not celebrate,” he said. “We’ve gone through, what, nearly two years of this, so let’s get together with our families, but let’s do this in a wise and loving manner.
“It’s been a tough slog, but we have so many more tools now,” Cabaltica said.