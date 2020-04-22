Anyone still reporting for work in-person can now get tested for COVID-19 whether they have symptoms or not, but local health officials say those with symptoms, and other identified vulnerable groups, will be prioritized.
Michigan expanded its testing eligibility, as of Tuesday, to include all essential workers with potential COVID-19 exposure, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, to help identify asymptomatic cases who may still be spreading the virus as they report to work.
Berrien County Health Department spokeswoman Gillian Conrad said local healthcare partners are still trying to coordinate efforts to ensure that the county does indeed have the capacity to now test a lot more people.
“And making sure that this message gets out correctly for our public,” she said.
The new guidance includes the following statement: “critical infrastructure workers, including asymptomatic workers, may be tested only if specimen collection and testing capacity remains after testing other priority groups.”
“There are still some groups that are going to be prioritized for testing, including hospitalized patients, those in long-term care facilities, and first responders/health care workers with symptoms,” Conrad said.
Last week, Michigan expanded testing to anyone with symptoms, even just mild ones. Before that, only people with severe enough symptoms could get a COVID-19 test because of the scarcity of tests.
Conrad said testing capacity has increased some locally, but health officials are still being cautious.
“One very important note about this expanded testing: just because you are tested today and it’s negative doesn’t mean you couldn’t test positive tomorrow,” she said.
“The evidence shows that while there are some individuals who can test positive without symptoms, there is a much higher chance that you’ll test positive if you have some symptoms, even mild ones.”
Getting tested
Conrad said essential workers looking to be tested are still encouraged to call their doctor or the Spectrum Health screening line, 616-391-2380, to start the process for testing.
As of Tuesday, to be tested at Lakeland’s drive-thru facility at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, people still need a doctor’s order.
InterCare will test anyone with symptoms, as well as essential workers without symptoms, without a prior doctor’s order at its Benton Harbor location, 800 M-139, Benton Harbor.
People can call 855-869-6900 to be pre-screened or may simply drive up for services between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Basic registration is required and testing will be administered upon assessment of symptoms, according to InterCare. Services will be provided regardless of primary care provider, insurance coverage or ability to pay.
Two more deaths reported in Berrien
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported Tuesday that two more people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the county’s death toll to 10.
In addition, the BCHD reported that there are now 170 confirmed positive cases, up from 164 reported Monday. Out of those 170 cases, 98 have recovered.
There are now 171 presumed positive cases, down from 173 reported Monday.
In Van Buren County, there were 34 positive cases reported Tuesday, up just one from the 33 reported Monday. Seven have recovered and two have died in the county.
Cass County remains at 22 positive cases, the same number reported each day since last Friday. One person has recovered and one has died in the county.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.