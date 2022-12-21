Bangor fatal fire photo

Firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services provide assistance during a fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a home on Third Street in Bangor.

 Photo provided

BANGOR — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a home on the north side of Bangor has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

First responders were called to the fire at 8:25 a.m. on Third Street, said Bangor Fire Chief Derek Babcock.

Bangor fire photo I

