ALLEGAN — Thanks to a donation from the Holland Kennel Club, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department will be able to add another K-9 to its ranks.
Kennel Club President Kim Caines presented Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker with a $13,500 check last week. It marks the third time the Kennel Club has contributed funds for the purchase of K-9s for the sheriff’s department.
The latest donation will enable the department to retire current K-9 Lajki, who has served since 2017.
Lajki was bought with a donation from the Kennel Club in 2017, while the club also purchased long-retired K-9 Lucky in 2010.
“The Holland Kennel Club has been a great partner of the sheriff’s office over the years and has helped bring our K-9 program to the next level,” Lt. Brett Ensfield said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office has four K-9 deputies, which allows for a K-9 to be used on each of the department’s 12-hour shifts.
“The K-9s are trained in tracking and drug detection,” Ensfield said. “Most would think that drug detection is the skill we rely on most, but tracking is what our K-9 handlers pride themselves on. K-9s are able to track suspects as well as assist with missing persons cases. When a K-9 handler is able to locate a missing person or lost child with the assistance of their K-9, it is one of the most rewarding moments.”
Both the Holland Kennel Club and Gun Lake Tribe are two major sponsors of the K-9 program.
“Their partnerships have made it possible for the sheriff’s office to purchase our K-9 deputies and the specialized equipment needed,” Ensfield said. “They also help provide the training that makes our community, deputies and K-9 deputies safer every day.”