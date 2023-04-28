PULLMAN — A 54-year-old woman from Pullman died Wednesday, after her vehicle collided with a train in Lee Township.
Allegan County deputies were called at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of 108th Avenue and 56th Street to a report of the incident, the sheriff’s department reported Thursday. Witnesses told deputies they saw a vehicle with a single occupant ejected after being struck by a southbound CSX train. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicated the woman’s vehicle was east on 108th Avenue at the railroad crossing at 56th Street. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle did not come to a complete stop and proceeded through the intersection where it was struck by a southbound freight train.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, who as of Thursday, was not releasing the crash victim’s name. Alcohol and speed did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to a new release.
A portion of 108th Avenue between 56th and 58th streets was closed for several hours during the initial investigation Wednesday.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lee Township Fire Department, LIFE EMS, CSX Transportation and Allegan Central Dispatch.