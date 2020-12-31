Like so many others during this terrible pandemic, my father died – alone – in 2020.
He wasn’t struck down by COVID-19. His health had been failing for some time before the pandemic hit. So what I missed this year, as did my mom and brothers, was a sense of normalcy during what is a difficult time under any circumstance.
The timing of it all was surreal – almost cruel.
In March, Dad spent his 80th birthday recovering in the hospital from pacemaker surgery. He and my mom spent their 60th wedding anniversary in the hospital, still hopeful he would bounce back. The following day he was admitted to long-term care – the very same day the facility told all family members they could no longer visit loved ones due to the coronavirus gathering steam across America.
It was a rational precaution that every long-term care and senior living center took in a desperate bid to shield this most-vulnerable population.
A rational move – and yet so devastating.
A little history: My Mom met Dad when she was 15, a sophomore walking the halls at old Galien High School. He was 16 and a grade above. The future homecoming queen had met her king.
Through 60 years of marriage these high school sweethearts would hardly be separated. Not until the very end. Not until COVID.
As the outside world burned, Dad’s health quickly deteriorated. You see, for years Mom had been my father’s lifeline in almost every sense. Now mostly alone in the facility, his confusion, fear and irritability grew worse by the day. It was palpable in his voice and heartbreaking to hear.
While FaceTime and Skype are great, they are only of limited comfort to the sick and dying. A small screen is a poor substitute to a warm and loving hand.
Only at the very end, after an excruciating month, were we allowed to say our final good-byes in person.
A nurse later told us Dad was peaceful when he passed early one morning. Or maybe that’s just something they tell grieving family members. I like to believe it was the former.
We did our best in the days that followed. There was no visitation. No big funeral service. No meal afterward. We eulogized Dad in front of close family and a few dear friends and said good-bye – pandemic-style – on a bitter cold and windswept afternoon at the cemetery. Generations of family headstones stood near, worn and weathered sentinels to the ceremony.
Mom was stoic throughout. Yet I still can’t stand the memory of her sons being afraid to hug her, fearful of turning a funeral into a tragedy, lest one of us be carrying a potential killer.
I don’t share this story in a bid for sympathy, or to suggest our grief was somehow greater than that of others. I do it to remember the countless people who’ve suffered alone in 2020, including thousands of COVID-19 victims who have endured unbearable pain and loneliness in bleak COVID wards, comforted in person only by loving but exhausted health care heroes.
The effects have extended far beyond hospitals. So many others have also been denied contact with loved ones at life’s major milestones. Countless graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and holidays have come and gone, sparsely attended or attended not at all.
Or, saddest of all, like my mother and dying father, we have suffered alone when loving and close familial bonds were needed most.
Statistics tell us daily how many people have contracted COVID-19, how many people have died from it and how many have recovered. Much harder to fathom is how so many have managed their pain, suffering, grief or depression on their own.
Alone.
For a social species that craves company, social distance too often has meant solitary confinement.
To me this will be the legacy of The Great Plague of 2020, the year we had to separate to be safe.