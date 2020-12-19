ST. JOSEPH — A lot of planning and coordination went into that first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Berrien County.
Various officials, including those with Spectrum Health Lakeland and Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), have been meeting for months to coordinate the rollout alongside the mass vaccination plans that were already in place.
“This partnership is really crucial when you consider this is really an unprecedented vaccination effort,” said Dr. John Froggatt, vice president of medical affairs, medical director of infection prevention, and medical director of the hospitalist programs at Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Froggatt, an infectious disease specialist, said we’ve never had to do anything quite like this so quickly in our country, especially considering the fact a second dose of the vaccine will be needed.
“That isn’t unheard of in the vaccination world, but with this kind of scale, vaccinating so many people, and making sure they get their follow-up, it’s just an enormous logistical challenge for everyone involved,” he said.
Courtney Davis, deputy health director at the BCHD, said that it is very exciting and historic to be at this point of actually giving out vaccine.
“With that anxiety, there’s a lot of work to do to make sure we get the vaccine out to our population and our community.”
The basics
Davis said the county and state’s goal is to use every dose of the vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“One of the weekly touchpoints in our meetings is that we want to make sure we’re getting the vaccine out to all of the people who were identified in the different phases and tiers, and do so in a way that is not duplicative, because we do know that early supplies are still going to be scarce,” she said.
Health care workers and long-term care facility residents will be the first people to receive the vaccine.
That process will take several weeks, with those receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needing a second dose in 21 days, and those taking the Moderna vaccine needing a second dose in 28 days.
Spectrum Health Lakeland will store and give out the Pfizer vaccine, while the BCHD and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) will store and administer the Moderna vaccine. The health departments are expecting their first shipment of vaccine next week, while Lakeland received and started giving out their first doses on Wednesday.
The entities are also part of a regional group, the Southwest Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative.
“We don’t want to waste any vaccine. That why it’s important we’re having that unified communication, not causing confusion and just making sure we’re really clear and intentional with our actions,” Davis said.
The health officials have been using census data, and relationships with community partners, to estimate how many doses of vaccine they will need for each priority group.
“The Area Agency on Aging has helped to understand how many direct-home care health workers we have,” she said. “We’re in the thousands when we talk about that health care layer and needing to get through that.”
Davis said the BCHD is looking at vaccinating about 1,300 residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The process
Froggatt said Spectrum Health Lakeland selected who would get the vaccine first based on a system that determines how essential the employee is to hospital or clinic operations.
“All employees were asked to complete a survey to generate the data to allow that system to work to set up tiers of prioritization,” he said. “It spans many different roles. Really the guiding principle was to prioritize people who are critical.”
After those employees were selected, they were scheduled to receive the vaccine based on open time slots and their personal schedule.
Davis said once the BCHD obtains vaccine doses, it will start vaccinating staff members who will do the vaccinating and emergency medical service (EMS) workers, then the long-term care facility residents and staff.
“What’s nice is there’s a federal program that has partnered many of our skilled nursing, assisted living and adult foster care facilities with a pharmacy,” she said. “They will receive some of the state’s allotted vaccine directly and be able to work with those pharmacy partnerships.”
The BCHD will fill in the gaps for those without partnerships.
Davis said vaccines won’t be rationed in any way, outside of having priority groups, as long as shipments continue to come on a weekly basis.
Froggatt said some of the planning depends on how many doses are received – and how rapidly it arrives.
“Obviously if we get thousands of them within several weeks, then we’ll really be able to reach all of the most critical health care worker folks within a short period of time,” he said. “If, on the other hand, there were delays that were anticipated, that’d become more problematic.”
Davis said there are details in place to make sure folks get their second dose of the vaccine, like a vaccine card.
“In addition to that, in Michigan, we have the Michigan Care Immunization Registry, which is accessible to health care providers and public health departments and will be able to help with reminders,” she said.
Davis said anytime there is a multiple-dose vaccine, some people don’t come back for their second one.
“But I think there are good communication channels in place to help people have the information they need to get to that second vaccination,” she said.
The safety
Even convincing people to get a first dose of the vaccine might be tricky, due to internet rumors about side effects and ingredients of the vaccine, but Davis and Froggart said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
“The Pfizer vaccine has been studied in about 40,000 recipients, so there’s a lot of accumulating evidence on safety, and the safety profile looks favorable. That was considered by the FDA in ordering their emergency use authorization,” Froggart said.
He said the creation of this vaccine followed a pretty standard process. The quickness came from cutting red tape around bureaucracy, not around rushing development or safety assessments.
Both Froggart and Davis said they will get the vaccine and will encourage their families to as well.
Froggart explained that when you look at a coronavirus magnified, you see little spikes on the surface.
“And those spikes are what the virus uses to attach to our cells when it invades,” he said. “This vaccine is designed to trigger our immune response to build antibodies against those spikes. Then, when the virus invades, those antibodies essentially block those spikes, so that they can’t attack and the virus can’t enter our cells.”
While it’s still not known how long the vaccine will last, because of how recently it has been developed, Froggart said the initial data shows the duration of protection is pretty long.
“Just within the limited time that we’ve had it, it may exceed a fair percentage of immune responses that we’re seeing after natural/wild infection,” he said. “Some folks seem to lose that immunity rather quickly, and it appears, from early information that the vaccine seems to be doing better than that.”
Eventually, for this reason people who have already had COVID-19 will be advised to get vaccinated.
Davis said everyone who is vaccinated will get information to be connected to the V-Safe program through the Centers for Disease Control.
“You’ll get daily check-ins and texts asking how you’re feeling. You’ll also get a reminder that it’s been 21 days/28 days and it’s time to get your second dose,” she said. “I think we’ve had public health and health care professionals that have really thought through, how do we continue to monitor and learn, and have that safety for our population?”
In the meantime
Until a large percentage of the American population is vaccinated, people will still need to wash their hands regularly, wear face coverings in public and stay six feet apart from those outside of their households.
“There’s still a lot of COVID-19 in our community, and so the vaccine is offering great promise to change the direction of the pandemic, but it’s going to take months to really have significant impact. In the midst of a lot of disease, the tools we have now are crucial,” Froggart said.
He said there is clear evidence that masks and social distancing both help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
“Neither is perfect, or near perfect, but the combination together is more effective than either one alone,” Froggart said. “If there’s anything more important heading into the holidays, it’s that we don’t let our guard down and don’t let the virus attack us even more severely than it has.”
The BCHD, the VBCDHD and Lakeland have all vowed to keep everyone informed on their websites and social media pages about how the vaccination process is coming along.
“It will take some time, so have some patience as we move through all our priority groups,” David said. “We really want to make sure our first responders, our health care professionals and our most vulnerable residents get that wrap-around protection as fast as we can.”
She said it’s been the goal of the BCHD and Spectrum Health Lakeland this whole time to protect the community and not overburden the health care system.
“We’re still in that precarious place, that if we all stop doing these good practices, we aren’t going to have vaccine fast enough to counter what could happen,” she said. “So we still really need to keep that as a goal and support our frontline health care workers so they can do the job they need to do.”