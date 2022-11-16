Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.