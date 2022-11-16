Members of the Thompson family stand next to the sculpture Daniel Thompson of South Haven commissioned in memory of his mother, the late Florence Calkins Thompson, who was born in South Haven in 1920. Titled, “Celebration of Knowledge,” the statue is a testament to Calkins Thompson’s love of books and a thirst for acquiring knowledge. From left are Frank Thompson IV, Laurie and Dan Thompson, Frank Thompson III, Christopher and Jody Thompson and their baby girl Kelsey, and Natalie Thompson.
Daniel Thompson stands next to the sculpture he commissioned in memory of his late mother, Florence Calkins Thompson. Titled, “Celebration of Knowledge,” the outdoor metal sculpture, created by South Haven artist Kathy Kreager, is located at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
