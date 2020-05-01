BERRIEN SPRINGS — In response to COVID-19 related restrictions on large group gatherings, Andrews University has postponed its traditional spring graduation services. However, university Virtual Commencement and Celebration of Graduates services will take place this weekend, starting this evening, according to a news release.
The events begin tonight at 7 p.m. with the Cultural Graduation Stoles Celebration, which will be livestreamed at andrews.edu/livestream.
At 9 p.m. tonight the New Life Fellowship will host a special service for graduates. Jannel Monroe, administrative pastor of New Life Fellowship, will be the featured speaker. This service will be live on the New Life Facebook page: facebook.com/NewLifeAU.
Celebrations will continue on Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. with the baccalaureate service at Pioneer Memorial Church, broadcast from andrews.edu/livestream, the PMC Facebook page (facebook.com/pioneermemorialchurch), and pmchurch.org. Dwight Nelson, lead pastor of PMC, will deliver the address.
One Place Fellowship will include a special recognition for graduates. One Place’s virtual service, with speaker Matt Durante, administrative pastor for One Place Fellowship, will be livestreamed from their Facebook page at 11:45 a.m.: facebook.com/oneplacefellowship.
On Saturday afternoon, various colleges, schools and departments have arranged their own celebratory services. Consult the online schedule for a complete listing at andrews.edu/graduation/schedule.
The weekend’s events will conclude with Virtual Commencement services on Sunday.
Each service will include a greeting and invocation from the dean of the college/seminary, and President Andrea Luxton will share her remarks. Following will be a musical selection provided by a virtual choir and orchestra from the Department of Music, a slideshow of graduates, an alumni welcome, a dedicatory prayer and a benediction.
The first Virtual Commencement Service will occur at 10 a.m. Sunday, for graduates of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary. The other services will follow at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, for graduates of the College of Education & International Services, College of Health & Human Services, College of Professions and College of Arts & Sciences. Each of these virtual services will be streamed at andrews.edu/livestream.
The graduation website will continue to be updated with service information as it becomes available. Please check andrews.edu/graduation/schedule periodically for updates.