Clinic assistant and volunteer coordinator Rebekah Capiak checks on a beagle / pug mixed dog Thursday at the Berrien County Animal Control. The dog, which is suffering burns on its face and body, was discovered abandoned this week at a gas station bathroom in Watervliet.
Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a badly burned dog in a Watervliet gas station bathroom earlier this week.
“We’re treating him right now. He’s going to be fine,” Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson said Thursday. “We’re going to get some X-rays for him, probably soon, just to make sure his lungs are OK.”