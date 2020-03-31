STEVENSVILLE — A local animal rescue nonprofit has set up a service to keep pets healthy during the coronavirus emergency.
Paws of Hope is now running a pet food pantry in which a volunteer will deliver pet food and other supplies to the doorstep of those in need.
“While the crisis is evolving rapidly, we are learning that some pet owners in our community are in need of assistance to care for their pets,” said Lynn Schlender, one of the volunteers for the group. “Anyway we can all come together and help our community is one of the positive aspects of this crisis.”
In addition, the group has postponed its annual fundraiser, Bids for Barks, that was set for May 16 at The Mendel Center. It is now scheduled for Sept. 12.
For more information on Paws of Hope, to donate, volunteer or sign up for pet supply delivery, visit pawsofhope.org.