This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere.
The Alzheimer’s Association announced this week that instead of a large gathering in Berrien County on Sept. 12, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.
Components of the traditional Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated, according to a news release.
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers directly to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.
Additionally, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzhemer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
An audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Michigan alone, there are more than 190,000 living with the disease and 518,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit: alz.org/walk.