BRIDGMAN — Another person died from COVID-19 Friday in Berrien County.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reports that it was a man over the age of 55 with several underlying medical conditions. The county now has had three men over the age of 55 die from the virus.
In addition to the death Friday, Berrien County added eight positive cases of COVID-19 cases, making its total 88 cases.
The BCHD reports that 44 of the positive cases have recovered – no increase from Thursday.
Van Buren and Cass counties each added two more cases. Van Buren has 20 cases and Cass County has 12 cases. Each both still has one death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Cook Nuclear Plant officials confirmed Friday that one of the plant’s employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Plant spokesman Bill Downey said the employee is quarantined at home with mild symptoms and only had close contact with one other Cook employee.
“We are coordinating with local and national health officials and have provided specific guidance to the individual who had close contact with the infected employee, and any others within that individual’s work group,” Downey said. “Our employees’ and their coworkers’ safety and health is our top priority as we continue to serve our customers during this outbreak.”
He said the plant has taken all necessary steps in accordance with CDC guidelines, including the cleaning and disinfecting of any affected workspaces.
“Like Cook Plant, Indiana Michigan Power and American Electric Power continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and are taking ongoing actions such as cleaning work areas, working with smaller crews, having employees work from home when possible, restricting business travel and meetings, and closing our facilities to all visitors (except necessary deliveries),” Downey said.