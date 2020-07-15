SOUTH HAVEN — Every September close to a thousand collectors gather at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum for its annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show. This year, organizers expect a much smaller turnout. Like so many other event cancelations this year, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.
After much discussion and deliberation, the members of the Michigan Flywheelers Museum voted unanimously this week to cancel the popular four-day show.
Citing the state’s executive order that prohibits large gatherings due to the pandemic, there were many other factors that entered into the decision, according to the museum.
“Even if the order was rescinded in a couple of weeks, there was just no way we could make all the arrangements that it takes to host a event of this magnitude,” said Patrick Ingalls, museum president.
Instead, the museum plans to hold a scaled down version – a one-day “Can’t stop us COVID 19” Drive-Thru Antique Engine & Tractor Show. It will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
“We know that some people are not going to be happy about us canceling the four-day show, but we are not going to put our organization at risk by defying an executive order, so we came up with this idea,” said Ingalls, who consulted with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department and the Van Buren County Office of Emergency Preparedness about the drive-thru show.
Similar to the popular drive-thru food fair events occurring at county fairgrounds throughout Southwest Michigan, visitors will travel a route through museum property where collectors will be stationed with their machinery. The route winds through the museum’s Old Towne, by the shingle and sawmills, past the tractor-pulling track and then spectators will exit along the museum grounds’ southern road. Many of the engines and equipment on display will be turned on for people to view.
“There will be no admission to this event,” said Ingalls. “We just wanted to do something nice for the community.”
Ingalls said that visitors must stay in their vehicles while on the property. Bathrooms will not be available.
However, there will be food. Bangor Boy Scout Troop 194 will be offering lunch. A fundraiser for the troop, the lunch will be served to guests in their vehicles.
Anyone interested in bringing a display must pre-register before Aug. 13. The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is located at 06285 68th street, east of South Haven, in Geneva Township. For updated information, check the museum’s website or Facebook page.