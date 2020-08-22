People across the country and Southwest Michigan are buying guns in record numbers.
According to research and firearm experts, growing concerns over personal safety are behind the recent surge in gun sales across the U.S., a trend noticed around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FBI in June processed a record 3.9 million background checks, representing the most checks since the agency started recording that data in 1988. While background checks are a key indicator for demand, they are not a direct representation of number of guns sold.
Mike Sharkey, owner of The Gun House in St. Joseph, said firearms and ammunition are flying off the shelves at his store.
“It’s a very busy time. People started buying guns like they did toilet paper,” Sharkey said. “Selling them is easy. Getting them has been the hard part.”
Sharkey said the supply chain has started to dwindle as manufacturers were shut down when the pandemic hit, and are now playing catch-up to the national demand.
Carle Post, owner of Gun & Bow Outpost in Baroda, said manufacturers are behind in production due to state restrictions in the workplace.
“We’re being told that it’s because of panic buying, but it’s also because of COVID-19 restrictions by state governors,” Post said. “You won’t be at normal production when only so many workers are in the building at once.”
Personal safety
The rise in gun sales has been steady over the last five months, but hit its peak in June.
A study conducted by the Brookings Institute revealed these concerns have been ongoing since March because of the pandemic, then picked up steam with the social unrest in June that followed George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.
Chad Shimunek, owner of Black Arsenal in Stevensville, said he hasn’t seen the amount of firearm sales since the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, and when former President Barack Obama was first elected to office.
“(Customers) are concerned because of the riots, upheaval, protests and talk of defunding the police,” Shimunek said. “They live in areas where the police responses are a concern based on location and make them think about their own safety.”
Brookings Institute researchers estimated an additional 3 million firearms were sold from March through June, as compared to the same period in previous years. That’s equivalent to the spike in gun purchases observed following the Sandy Hook shooting, and more than 50 percent higher than what would have been expected for June sales.
Nearly half of those 3 million additional sales occurred in June, after several days of protests across the nation were sparked by Floyd’s videotaped death while being apprehended.
Researchers say the spike differed from previous gun-buying binges because it was not driven by fear of pending restrictions – but by anxiety and unease over an ongoing crises.
“In March, concerns about personal safety arose from both a deadly new virus and an economy in free fall,” the Brookings study stated. “By June, concerns about the virus and the economy remained, and were compounded by new evidence of racial injustice in policing, widespread protests, and discussions of defunding the police.”
New faces
According to gun dealers surveyed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, about 40 percent of firearm sales since March belong to new gun owners. Typically, this group represents about a quarter of guns sold.
In Southwest Michigan, the number has also been unusually high.
Sharkey said about 70 percent of The Gun House’s customers are first-time buyers.
“They’re worried about the future and what’s happening in the world,” he said. “They ask for recommendations and we make sure training and safety are considered.”
In Stevensville, Black Arsenal also has seen a jump in new customers.
“It’s been about 25 to 30 percent new gun owners,” Shimunek said. “That’s way above average for us. We saw the most new gun owners in June after what happened in Minneapolis.”
Post said a lot of his new customers are signing up for safety classes.
“We’ve had so many new first-time buyers,” he said. “This isn’t just people buying more guns willy nilly. This is about protecting themselves.”
Another reality local owners have had to worry about is building an inventory for when the hunting season returns in the fall.
Shimunek said he anticipates a shortage of guns for hunters, but he is trying to stay ahead of the game.
“We’ve been stocking our shelves with hunting rifles and ammunition for the past three months,” he said. “Usually we don’t start stocking until the end of July or early August. Now we’re two or three months ahead of the curve.”
Sharkey said he has been ordering scopes and ammo as soon as they become available.
Post, who has run his business for more than two decades, also anticipates that hunting season will be problematic.
“Normally we start months in advance. But it doesn’t mater because no one has anything,” Post said. “All we can do is wait. We’re a big hunting store. It’s going to be at least through the end of the year, if not into the first quarter, when we start to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”