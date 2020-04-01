25 years ago – 1995
The company that holds the land contract on Fairplain Plaza in Benton Township is in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A judge will decide next week what will happen next to the shopping center.
The company voluntarily converted from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to Chapter 7, or “straight bankruptcy,” in early March. Chapter 11 allows a business to continue operating while working to pay off debt. Chapter 7 provides a court-appointed trustee who decides how to operate the business.
35 years ago – 1985
Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph, today opened a 24-hour medical program aimed at “convenient, quick and affordable non-emergency care,” according to Beverly Denton, director of emergency department nursing for the Southwestern Michigan Health Care Association.
The program, called “Med Express,” has a basic fee of $25 per visit for patients with uncomplicated illnesses or injuries, compared with a traditional emergency room fee of $43 or more.
50 years ago – 1970
Today is Census Day, the day for all Americans to start being counted. The southern Michigan counties will be counted by 598 census takers working out of the district office in St. Joseph. Every household in the district will be visited. Questionnaires were mailed out a few days ago and are to be filled out and held for the census taker. It will probably take 3-5 weeks to visit every household.