25 years ago – 1995
New golf course construction in Southwest Michigan will continue this season, but none of the new tracts are expected to be open to the public this year.
Farthest along is Hampshire Country Club’s fourth nine, making it the area’s only 36-hole course. Nearly all the rough work is completed at Whitaker Woods just south of New Buffalo with a target opening date for spring of 1996. Construction of Golden Ponds 18-hole course, southeast of Eau Claire designed by former Point O’Woods grounds superintendent Steve Glossinger, isn’t expected to begin until this summer.
35 years ago – 1985
Twelve Lakeshore Junior High School students won awards recently in the Michigan Council of Teachers of Mathematics district competition held at the Stevensville school. The students going to regionals at Western Michigan University this weekend are: Jason Wenzlaff, Eric Seifert, Beth Oman, Steve Forbes, Jennifer Klauck, Matt Hoffman, Jill Mischke, Stephanie Johnson, Amy McWhirter, Brian Smith, Brad Pinne and Jeff Bailey.
50 years ago – 1970
A $1,500 National Science Foundation scholarship has been awarded to Harold Miller Jr., Coloma Junior High School math and science teacher. Miller is one of 40 from a field of 1,000 applicants who will study physical science and related mathematics at Western Michigan University this summer and earn eight hours of graduate credit toward his master’s degree.