25 years ago – 1995
Northwest Airlines announced it will begin Benton Harbor-Detroit commuter air service June 20 with three daily round-trip flights from Southwest Michigan Regional Airport to Detroit Metro Airport. Northwest is guaranteed state and local financial assistance if it doesn’t break even in the first couple of years, a state official said.
When service begins, it will mark the first time in five years that commercial passenger travel will fly to and from Benton Harbor.
35 years ago – 1985
Heathkit Electronic Centers, one of the largest specialty electronic retailing chains in the country, is undergoing a name change and major shift in product emphasis starting this month.
Joseph Schulte, president of Veritechnology Electronics Corp. of St. Joseph, announced that the stores are being renamed Heath/Zenith Computers & Electronics and will be remodeled to encourage computer and electronics shoppers to sit down and get involved with the merchandise.
50 years ago – 1970
Benton Harbor schools’ new Skill Center is a former factory at 373 South Fair Avenue, Benton Harbor. Purchased and extensively renovated by Whirlpool to fit educational specifications, it has been leased to the school district for five years at $1 a year. Its classes are intended to prepare students for jobs after graduation. In ceremonies Sunday afternoon, Whirlpool representatives will turn over the key to school officials.