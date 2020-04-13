25 years ago – 1995
Tom Ackerman was approved as Benton Harbor High School varsity baseball coach by the Benton Harbor Board of Education earlier this week. Ackerman is a former player at Western Michigan University. He coached for 10 years at Lake Michigan College and also coached the Twin City Collegians. He has been a scout for the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers.
35 years ago – 1985
Virginia Kole, a waitress at Holly's Landing in St. Joseph for the past 10 years, is one of 15 finalists in the “Most Hospitable Person Contest” co-sponsored by Michigan Living Magazine and the Michigan Restaurant Association. Finalists will be honored in Detroit this weekend and the grand prize winner will be announced Sunday at the Michigan and Great Lakes Food Service Show at Cobo Hall. “I really like my job, but I didn't realize others liked it too,” said Kole.
50 years ago – 1970
The newly-formed Black Student Federation at Lake Michigan College presented five demands to Dr. James Lehman, college president, during a two-hour conference today, including demand for a new black administrative position added by noon Friday.
Dr. Lehman promised the proposals would be studied. He further said the college has not been very successful in recruiting qualified black personnel. Black students at LMC make up 10 percent of the total enrollment.