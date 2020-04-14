25 years ago – 1995
With the new bridge across the St. Joseph River opening up almost a month ahead of schedule, merchants in Berrien Springs are getting ready for the return of their customers who live on the other side of the river.
Bernie Peterson, who owns the Daybreak Cafe that is located next to the approach to the bridge, said it can’t be too soon for him. “I’m sure my business will increase when all the front-end loaders and road equipment are out of the way,” he said.
35 years ago – 1985
A 12,000-square-foot manufacturer’s shoe outlet is scheduled to open next month at Brick Alley in Fairplain Plaza, Benton Township, according to Dave Koehneke, spokesman for the Plaza. Koehneke said the outlet will be operated by the retail division of Wolverine World Wide. Wolverine manufactures Hush Puppies and other shoes. Its retail operations include Little Red Shoe House stores.
50 years ago – 1970
The South Haven Board of Education received the resignation last night of Adrian Sikkers, senior high principal since 1966. He has been principal of L.C. Mohr High School for the last four years, and was the junior high principal before that. Sikkers said he wants to return to teaching junior high mathematics and will do that at South Haven. He has been employed with South Haven Schools since 1945.