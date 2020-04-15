25 years ago – 1995
Green lawns will cost more in St. Joseph this summer. St. Joseph water customers with separate meters for sprinkler systems won’t receive a summertime reduction on their sewage bills, city officials said. John Hodgson, administrative assistant for the city, estimates that at least 100 water customers in the city have separate meters for sprinkler systems. Such accounts are not billed for wastewater treatment, but starting this summer, the discount will not apply.
35 years ago – 1985
Three Oaks’ only movie theater, located at 5 N. Elm St., was recently reopened after a 1-1/2-year-long shutdown. The theater, named The Oak Theater, is being managed by a Benton Harbor couple, Jon and Kimberley Burg, who are leasing the building from the Chicago owner. The Oak Theater is the site of the former Family Theater and Lee Theater, which first opened in 1911.
50 years ago – 1970
The Lake Michigan Journal, Lake Michigan College student newspaper, was awarded first prize as the best all-around newspaper published by a two-year college in Michigan at the annual convention of the Michigan Collegiate Press association. The award was announced at the convention last weekend on the Eastern Michigan University campus in Ypsilanti.
Editors-in-chief of the LMC newspaper were Stephen Czuhajewski, now a journalism major at Michigan State University, and David Mehren, a graduating journalism sophomore at LMC.