25 years ago – 1995
Fifth-grade twins from Lakeshore’s Roosevelt Elementary School were the first and third place winners in the school’s fifth-grade Geography Bee competition. Nicolas DeLong was the first place winner and his sister, Kymberly, took third place.
35 years ago – 1985
A week after his 18th birthday, Donald Nichols of South Haven received a license from the Coat Guard to operate a 100-ton vessel in inland waterways. Nichols is one of the youngest people in the Great Lakes region qualified to operate that size vessel, said Lt. Charles Kakuska of the Coast Guard station in Toledo. Kakuska said it is hard for a young person to put in the required 360 days at the helm of a commercial-size boat unless his family owns one. His parents, Donald and Vicki Nichols, own the charter boat, Captain Nichols, moored in South Haven.
50 years ago – 1970
Chester Walker, the most successful Benton Harborite ever to compete in pro sports, will be the guest speaker at the Twin City YMCA’s annual meeting. Walker made the Colfax coliseum famous as his personal shooting gallery in the late 1950s, then went on to All-American honors at Bradley University and professional stardom with the Syracuse Nats, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. His trade to the Bulls last season was a major reason the Chicago club became a formidable opponent in the NBA.