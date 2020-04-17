25 years ago – 1995
Stevensville’s Jodi Rabbers will be heading to Florida next month to start training for the new Mediterranean Baseball League, a six-team women’s professional baseball endeavor. Rabbers, a 1976 graduate of Lakeshore High School, admits to being “thirty something” and that she’s never been to Europe. “All I know right now is that I’ll be playing for one of France’s teams,” added Rabbers, a three-sport star at Lakeshore. “I haven’t signed a contract yet, but I have been told all my expenses will be paid and I’ll earn a salary on top of that.”
35 years ago – 1985
Construction of a $2.5-$3 million addition to Orchards Mall to house an “upper line” department store appears closer to reality, John Farrar, mall general manager said last night. The store would join J.C. Penney and Sears as the third anchor in the mall that now houses 67 stores.
50 years ago – 1970
The Rev. C. W. Runkel, pastor of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, 3001 Veronica Dr., St. Joseph, announced that the church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding at a special service this Sunday.
Zion church was formally organized Feb. 15, 1920. The biggest step forward in Zion’s history took place in May of 1965 when the beautiful new church edifice at Veronica Drive and Leco Court was dedicated.