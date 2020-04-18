25 years ago – 1995
The funeral for the Rev. C.M. Jones, founder and pastor for 43 years of the Beautiful Gate Baptist Church of Benton Harbor, will be tomorrow at the church. He died April 13 at Mercy Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph, after a long illness. He was 74. He is survived by one daughter, four sons, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Louise Jones, on Feb. 24, 1992.
35 years ago – 1985
Dr. Dean K. Ray, a prominent general surgeon in St. Joseph, will retire May 1 following 35 years of service in the Twin Cities.
Ray, 70, a native of Gobles and a longtime former president of the St. Joseph Board of Education, said he has no specific retirement plans and will continue to reside in St. Joseph. Ray and his wife, Helene, have one son and five daughters.
50 years ago – 1970
Recently completed construction at St. Joseph High School added 75,665 square feet, 29 teaching stations and expanded capacity to accommodate 1,572 students (up from 925). Practically every department has been expanded. Some of the new features include an auxiliary gymnasium, expanded vocational facilities, a new classroom wing with new teaching devices, a larger library and cafeteria and new fine arts facilities.