25 years ago – 1995
Benton Township police announced early today they had arrested a Benton Harbor man in connection with the slaying of a Red Lobster associate manager the day before, but further details were unknown. Detective Lt. Tom Street indicated robbery may have been the motive for the slaying. The restaurant, on Pipestone near the Orchards Mall, was closed all day Saturday and wasn’t expected to be open today.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph city police will begin ticketing joggers who create traffic hazards by not following basic traffic rules, City Manager William Sinclair told the city commission yesterday.
According to Patrolman Rick Smiedendorf, joggers will be ticketed for impeding or interfering with the normal flow of traffic, disobeying traffic control signals at intersections, and running in a street when sidewalks are available on either side of the street. If sidewalks are not available, joggers who use the streets must run against traffic.
50 years ago – 1970
The St. Joseph Catholic and Watervliet school boards have approved a new program for seventh and eighth grade students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Watervliet to attend a limited number of classes next year at Watervliet Middle School to help expand St. Joseph Catholic’s curriculum.
Under the program, parochial school students will attend the middle school for two class periods daily for science, physical education and band.