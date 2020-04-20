25 years ago – 1995
David Will, one-fourth of the famous Imperials quartet who will perform at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center on Sunday, will be returning to his old stomping ground. David grew up in Benton Harbor and in the First Assembly of God Church here. It was his experiences in that church that led him to his life's journey of going into the ministry and eventually singing gospel music.
After singing with the Keystone Quartet and then by himself, he was asked to join the Imperials. Their albums have won four Grammys and 13 Dove awards.
35 years ago – 1985
A 20-year struggle by environmentalists to prevent sand mining in the Grand Mere Dunes area near Stevensville took a big step this week. An agreement that limits mining and turns most of the property over to the state was signed by Manley Bros. Mining Co. and the Grand Mere Association. The agreement calls for the purchase of 657 acres owned by Manley Bros., and in exchange the association agrees not to prevent mining of 37 specified acres.
50 years ago – 1970
The new national headquarters of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers has moved from Main Street in St. Joseph to their new building on Niles Avenue. The ASAE staff works to facilitate exchange of information among engineers working in agriculture.