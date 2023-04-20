25 years ago – 1998
After winning three games in the St. Louis-Meramec Invitation Softball Tournament, Lake Michigan College softball team was held to just four hits in three games. Lake Michigan lost to Illinois Central, 6-0, Indian Hills, 12-0, and St. Louis Meramec, 6-0.
35 years ago – 1988
Three fishermen spent a chilly four minutes in the 45-degree waters of Lake Michigan before being rescued after high waves capsized their boat about a mile north of St. Joseph. Petty Officer Rex Allen of the St. Joseph Coast Guard said the men who were not injured were pulled from the water by another boater.
50 years ago – 1973
Brammall Supply Co., of Benton Harbor has run the gamut in its 100-year existence. This year, Brammall Supply is celebrating its centennial year at 200 Water St., a short distance from where it was conceived shortly after the Civil War.