25 years ago – 1995
Welsh Oil Company will mark the 25th anniversary of Earth Day tomorrow with a tree giveaway, the Merrillville, Ind.-based company announced.
The trees will be available at company outlets at Lake Street in Bridgman, Church Street and Ryno Road in Coloma, Spruce Street in Dowagiac, Napier Avenue and I-94 in Benton Harbor and County Road 960 at M-152 in Sister Lakes.
35 years ago – 1985
The 1985 Blossomtime Youth Parade will be held May 1 at a new location – the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs. Dean Sanders, president of Blossomtime Inc., said the board of directors decided to move the parade to the fairgrounds because of ample parking located away from the parade route and its central location in the county. “This will provide a safe and secure area for participants,” Sanders said.
50 years ago – 1970
Sandra Grams, Miss St. Joseph, was named Miss Blossomtime of 1970 last night at the pageant at Benton Harbor High School. She is the fifth Miss St. Joseph to wear the Miss Blossomtime crown. Sandra is the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Grams of South State Street in St. Joseph. She is a senior at St. Joseph High School.
First runner-up was Barbara Jo Price, Miss Galien, and second runner-up was Dorothy Parker, Miss Bangor.