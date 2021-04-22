Temperatures overnight dipped to 24 degrees and may have caused severe damage to Southwest Michigan’s fruit crop, but it’s too early to tell. Mike Thomas, district extension horticulture agent, said 24 degree readings were recorded all over the place. Most likely to be damaged, were tart and sweet cherries, some hybrid grapes, and possibly pears and apples. He said a freeze is predicted again tonight. It usually takes 4-5 hours of temperatures greater than 50 degrees to make an assessment of damage.