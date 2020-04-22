25 years ago – 1995
You might not know Allan Thar, but as the first and only superintendent of the St. Joseph Forestry Department for 29 years, you’ve seen his work. Thar estimates he has planted more than 3,000 trees and cut down at least that many.
Thar, 59, will retire in May. When Thar was hired in 1966, he inherited a city with minimally landscaped parks and trees devastated by Dutch elm disease. As the fungus waned, his department concentrated on expanding the city’s parks and maintaining the downtown area.
35 years ago – 1985
Paul Schmitt, a senior at St. Joseph High School, will make a concert tour of England and seven European countries in the United States Collegiate Wind Band this summer.
Schmitt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Teegardin. He plays the bassoon in the St. Joseph High School band. The band will travel for three weeks in Europe, touring musical shrines, museums and places of musical interest.
50 years ago – 1970
Benton Harbor Mayor Wilbert Smith and Benton Township Supervisor Ray Wilder said “Earth Day” should start at home. They both endorsed “Environmental Education Day” being observed tomorrow in schools across the country to stress the problems of pollution.
The city and township launched cleanup campaigns during April that have resulted in collection of tons and tons of junk, but much junk remains.