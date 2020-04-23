25 years ago – 1995
The only thing standing in the way of construction crews building a new gymnasium and remodeling the YMCA on Hollywood Road in Royalton Township is about $1 million. So far, about $650,000 has been pledged. As the final phase of the Y’s fundraising campaign gets under way this week, officials believe there is enough generosity in the community to raise the $1.75 million needed for the expansion. Current facilities are not adequate for the ever-increasing membership, said Mike Ahern, executive director.
35 years ago – 1985
Construction is underway on a $1.1 million expansion of Benton Harbor Holiday Inn, according to Roger Cayo, secretary of Mar-Kay Development Inc., owner of the inn. Plans call for a two-story addition to be built on the north side of the existing complex at I-94 and M-139 in Benton Township, adding 32 rooms to the inn’s current 120 rooms.
50 years ago – 1970
The hot lunch program at Fairplain Junior High was shut down today by Principal Carl Hutchinson. Hutchinson said only 31 percent of the normal 410 students bought lunch. “We can’t afford to pay eight people to operate the cafeteria for that few students. There also is the waste of food to consider.”
Students are boycotting lunch to get more variety on the menu and relax a school policy which does not permit students to leave the building during lunch.