25 years ago – 1995
The Berrien Artist Guild intends to buy part of the old Williams Box Co. in St. Joseph after being awarded a $50,000 state grant to develop an art center. The Michigan Council for the Arts told Guild President Bob Williams that this is exactly the kind of project they like to fund.
35 years ago – 1985
A suggestion for a second fire station for the jointly-operated Coloma City-Township Fire Dept. by Township Supervisor Rodney Krieger Jr. was taken under study last night by the Coloma Joint Fire Board. The city and township have been unable to agree on a site for the proposed new station. The city supports a location in the city, while the township has voted for a site in the township. Krieger said the large number of fire losses in the township bothers him compared to the lesser number of losses in the city.
50 years ago – 1970
Riverwood Mental Health Center, a $1,800,000 monument to area residents’ concern for comprehensive treatment of mental health illness, will have an open house Sunday. The new facility, adjoining Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph, will be open from 1-5 p.m. and members of the Women’s Service League will conduct tours.
Hospital officials said, “Anyone who needs psychiatric help may apply to the center for assistance.”